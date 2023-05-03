Access Holdings plans maiden AGM, proposes N1.30/share dividends

Access Holdings Plc has proposed a final dividend of N1.30 kobo per every 50 kobo Ordinary Shares already held. The return is subject to the…

Access Holdings Plc has proposed a final dividend of N1.30 kobo per every 50 kobo Ordinary Shares already held.

The return is subject to the approval of shareholders at the maiden edition of Access Holdings’ annual general meeting scheduled for later this month.

The forthcoming AGM is the first after the company restructured to HoldCo with additional units to its fold.

The dividends become payable after the approval on May 24th, to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members at the close of business on May 9th.

The Company Secretary, Access Holdings, Sunday Ekwochi, said in a corporate disclosure filed with the NGX on Tuesday that shareholders who have completed the e-dividend mandate forms will receive direct credit of the dividend into their bank accounts on the date of the AGM.

Commenting on the transaction, Dr Herbert Wigwe, group chief executive of Access Holdings Plc said: “This investment is a capstone initiative following the $500 million additional Tier 1 capital raised by the bank in 2021, and advances its vision to be the world’s most respected African bank.