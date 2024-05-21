✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Abuja light rail ready – Minister

Commuters in the FCT will soon heave a sigh of relief as the FCT Administration (FCTA) has completed the construction of the Abuja Metro Rail…

    By Hussein Yahaya

Commuters in the FCT will soon heave a sigh of relief as the FCT Administration (FCTA) has completed the construction of the Abuja Metro Rail Line.

This was coming seven days before the official inauguration of the project by President Bola Tinubu.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who declared the light rail ready for commercial operations on Monday after carrying out a final inspection of the project, expressed satisfaction with the facilities.

He also expressed delight for meeting up with the mandate given to him by President Tinubu to ensure that the rail was ready before his one year in office.

Wike noted that the rail would be fully opened to commuters yearning for an alternative means of transportation from the Central Busi-ness District through communities along Air-port Road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

 

