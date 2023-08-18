Abuja housewife bursts into tears as barrow pusher escapes with her food stuffs

A middle- aged woman, simply identified as Mrs Rebecca Gbaje, broke down in tears after a wheel barrow pusher disappeared with the food stuffs she…

A middle- aged woman, simply identified as Mrs Rebecca Gbaje, broke down in tears after a wheel barrow pusher disappeared with the food stuffs she bought at Kwaita village market in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

Our reporter, who was at the market, observed as some customers and traders gathered to sympathize with the woman, while some sympathisers walked round the market in search of the barrow pusher.

The woman, while narrating to sympathisers who stood to console her amid tears, said she bought the food items that comprised of Mudus of rice, beans, maize and other ingredients and engaged the barrow pusher to help her take the items to the road side.

She said after the barrow pusher started moving to the road with the items, she stopped over to buy fish and asked him to wait for her.

‘’After buying the fish, I turned back but could not see the barrow pusher again,” she said.

Gbaje said she came from Fogbe village to Kwaita market to buy the food stuffs, amounting to N23, 300.

City & Crime reports that some traders contributted money for the woman, who refused to stop crying, to buy some other food stuffs.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...