Abiodun mourns Amotekun commander

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has described the death of the state’s Commander of the Amotekun Corps, David Akinremi, as a great loss to…

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has described the death of the state’s Commander of the Amotekun Corps, David Akinremi, as a great loss to the security architecture of the state.

Akinremi, a retired Commissioner of Police (CP), who was appointed as the commander of the newly established Amotekun in 2021 by Abiodun, died on Monday after an ailment.

In a condolence message, Abiodun said, “This is a sad moment for us in Ogun State. Commander Akinremi was instrumental in our efforts to rid our dear state of crime and criminality.

“He contributed in no small measure to the state of peace and tranquility currently prevailing in Ogun State. We will miss his immeasurable contribution to the state.

“I commiserate with the family he left behind. I also commiserate with the rank and file of the Amotekun Corps. Our government will do the utmost to lessen the pain of his exit both on the family and the Amotekun Corps.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...