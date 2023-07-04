67 await execution in Calabar prison

The Controller of the custodial centre in the Afokang community of Calabar, Cross River State, Mr Adeyinka Adebayo, has disclosed that the centre has 67…

The Controller of the custodial centre in the Afokang community of Calabar, Cross River State, Mr Adeyinka Adebayo, has disclosed that the centre has 67 condemned prisoners of a total of 573 inmates.

Adebayo disclosed this over the weekend when he acknowledged Governor Bassey Otu’s wife, Rev Eyoanwan Out, for building a spacious kitchen for the inmates.

Adebayo also expressed appreciation to the governor and his wife for the visit during last week’s Eid al-Kabir celebration.

He said, “Let me say that 99 per cent of the inmates we have here are from Cross River State. From what we see in the facility, there are enormous potentials in the inmates.

“Our prayer is for the government to do more as a way of extending the dividends of democracy to us here.”

