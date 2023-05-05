Abductors kill nursing mother in Kwara after double ransom

Despite collecting ransom twice from the family, abductors of a nursing mother, Kehinde Jibril popularly known as Ike Anobi, have reportedly killed the victim. Her…

Despite collecting ransom twice from the family, abductors of a nursing mother, Kehinde Jibril popularly known as Ike Anobi, have reportedly killed the victim.

Her body was dumped in a farm along Ojoku road, Ago Oja axis of Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State on Thursday.

It was gathered that her corpse was found after farmers in the area raised the alarm of the discovery of her decomposing body inside a cassava plantation.

After her kidnap last week, the family and community had embarked on frantic search combing the bushes without any progress.

Watching the watchdog: Newspapers get Ombudsman

Welcome, an Ombudsman for newspapers

The development had raised fears about her safety in the hands of her kidnappers who have collected ransom twice from the family amounting to N2.5 million.

Speaking with Daily Trust on Thursday night, the community leader, Baale Daudu Salaudeen Arolu, who was part of the rescue efforts, told our correspondent that it was a trying period for them.

When contacted, the spokesman of the police command in Kwara State, Ajayi Okasanmi, said “we heard about it but the case was not reported at the headquarters”.

Recall that her abductors invaded her husband’s residence along Alhaji Isiaka Oloye Jagun Street, Ago-Oja community and whisked her away into the forest leaving her four-month old child with the elder siblings.

The abductors also kidnapped a student of the Kwara State Polytechnic from his house at Abiye area during the daring attack who later died at the hospital from injuries sustained after he initially resisted them despite payment of N400,000 ransom.