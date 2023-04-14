Abducted Zamfara students regain freedom

The two female students of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, have regained freedom after spending 12 days in captivity. The students were kidnapped after armed…

The two female students of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, have regained freedom after spending 12 days in captivity.

The students were kidnapped after armed men broke into their apartment situated at Sabon Gida community.

The Zamfara State Students Association acknowledged the release, but did not state if ransom was paid.

The Public Relations Officer of the association, Umar Abubakar, rejoiced with the school management and parents of the students, who had to go through the trauma of the abduction.

Kidnappers of Zamfara children demand N30m ransom

How 100 persons were abducted from farmlands in Zamfara, Katsina

“We commend loudly the commitment of the school management for and their tireless efforts for the release of the abducted students”

“We commend the professionalism, patriotism and untiring efforts of our security agencies for their painstaking efforts which contributed in no small way to the release of the kidnapped students.

“We commend the efforts of our fellow students for their prayers, and other sisters associations for their interest, cooperation and assistance in securing the release of the kidnapped students.

“We call on the security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators and sponsors of this inhuman and criminal act, no matter how long it takes, and make sure that this incident never happens to any of our student,” he said.