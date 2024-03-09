Kane scores hat trick, equals 60-year record as Bayern put eight past Mainz

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Mainz 8-1 on Saturday, equalling a 60-year-old record and keeping alive his team’s hopes of catching…

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Mainz 8-1 on Saturday, equalling a 60-year-old record and keeping alive his team’s hopes of catching leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane, who also laid on two assists, now has 30 goals in his first season in Munich colours, equalling the record for a maiden campaign set by German legend Uwe Seeler for Hamburg in 1963-64.

With nine games remaining to break the record, the England captain has also drawn nearer to the season record of 41 goals set by Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski 2020-21.

The win was Bayern’s second biggest this season, just behind their 8-0 demolition of Darmstadt in October.