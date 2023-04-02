Abba Gida-Gida starting on a wrong note, says Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has alleged that the Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, is starting on a wrong note. Daily Trust had reported the recent…

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has alleged that the Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, is starting on a wrong note.

Daily Trust had reported the recent back and forth between Ganduje and Yusuf, who is popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida.

War of words started between the duo after the governor-elect issued an advisory on government’s lands and buildings.

Ganduje, who found it strange warned Abba Gida-Gida that he was still in charge of the state.

Abba Gida-Gida defies Ganduje, halts loans without Gov-elect’s approval

I’m still in charge of Kano, Ganduje warns Abba Gida-Gida

He said to avoid confusion, the incoming governor should wait until he is sworn into office, but the governor-elect issued a fresh advisory hours after Ganduje’s reprimand.

He had ask lenders to get his approval before granting any loan to Kano.

Addressing reporters after a prayer organised for the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at Government House, Kano, Ganduje said the incoming governor has shown that his leadership lacks sense of direction.

“It is a practical indication and a practical symbol that their leadership has no sense of direction because that kind of advisory is baseless,” he said.

“He is talking as if he is now the Governor of Kano State. He is not yet the governor. We were praying for him to govern well, but what we are telling you is we are taking this temporary success to the tribunal.

“And for somebody to start making such speeches, you can judge that he is starting with a very very wrong footing.”

Yusuf, who ran on the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), defeated Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The outgoing deputy governor of Kano initially rejected Yusuf’s victory, but he later made a U-turn and asked his followers to accept Abba Gida-Gida.