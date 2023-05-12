Food crisis: Be proactive in response, research bodies tells FG

The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), in partnership with the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), has urged the Federal Government to be…



Katrina Kosec, Senior Research Fellow, IFPRI, made the call in Abuja yesterday at the Presentation of IFPRI’s 2023 Global Food Policy Report, and the Launch of CGIAR Research Initiative on Fragility, Conflict and Migration.

Kosec said IFPRI had offered critical evidence to support effective policies and programming to enhance food, land and water systems’ resilience in fragile and conflicts affected countries, and those facing migration related challenges.

She said improving international and national responses to food crisis could not be done without accountable governance, effective institutions in place, policies, programming and reliable funding to ensure immediate needs and long term resilience, were addressed.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Abubakar, said the government and the humanitarian community had been implementing life-saving interventions such as social welfare, livelihood engagement stimulation and environment safety.

Abubakar, represented by Ibrahim Tanimu, the director of Planning and Policy Coordinator, said government would continue to encourage national and international support, aimed at mitigating insurgency, reactivating infrastructure, restoring businesses and reawakening livelihoods.

The minister said these strategies were to conserve the environment, provide rural infrastructure, strengthen research capacity, expand extension services, raise agricultural productivity, enhance commodity value chain and promote agribusiness.

Kate Ambler, Senior Research Fellow, IFPRI, said the initiative would focus on building climate resilience, protect gender equity and foster social inclusion. (NAN)