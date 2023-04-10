‘A perfect gentleman, industrialist’, Gov Sule hails Dangote @66

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullah Sule, has felicitated with Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 66th birthday, wishing him God’s blessings as he leads…

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullah Sule, has felicitated with Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 66th birthday, wishing him God’s blessings as he leads Dangote Group of Company to the promised land.

The governor stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed and obtained by Daily Trust.

Sule wished the philanthropist long life, good health and more fruitful years ahead.

The statement read in part, “I on behalf of the government and the good people of Nasarawa State rejoice with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

“We are forever grateful for your giant footprints dotting the global business space, especially the massive investment in Nasarawa State. It’s a partnership we treasure.

“Here is a toast to a perfect gentleman, industrialist and business icon. I join your family, friends, political associates and all Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 66th birthday.”