On probe of the Presidential Air Fleet

I welcome the move by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence to probe the recent embarrassment involving the presidential Air Fleet.

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has summoned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Commandant of the Presidential Air Fleet, Olayinka Oyesola, over the breakdown of planes in the presidential fleet.

The Chairman of the Committee, Ahmad Satomi (APC, Borno), announced the summon after the plenary session on Wednesday.

Mr Satomi said the committee will investigate the breakdown of aircraft in the presidential fleet, which reportedly forced President Bola Tinubu to use a chartered commercial plane recently.

I urge the committee to do a thorough investigation into the matter and recommend sanctions against those found culpable.

Onogwu Daniel wrote from Utako, Abuja