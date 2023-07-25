94-yr-old to appear before property committee over land grabbing in Edo

The Edo State Private Properties Protection Committee(EPPPC), has ordered a 94-year-old man, Elder Ikpomwosa Akewe, to appear before the committee over land-grabbing accusations in Edo…

The Edo State Private Properties Protection Committee(EPPPC), has ordered a 94-year-old man, Elder Ikpomwosa Akewe, to appear before the committee over land-grabbing accusations in Edo state

The committee headed by Justice Alero Edodo-Eruaga (Rtd), ordered Akewe to appear before the court on September 21.

His Royal Highness, Festus Osagiede, the head of five neighbouring communities; Evboro, Iguogie, Iguotor, Iguedobor, and Okhonmwenne in Ovia North-East of Edo had petitioned the committee and alleged that some youths connived to sell off 2000ft by 2000ft of Evboro community land in Ovia North-East of the state to the Nigeria Medical Association Cooperative, Edo branch.

He said that the last substantive Odionwere of Evboro was the late Elder Peter Oghayerio who died on July 24, 2021, and the second in command (next to the late Odionwere) is Elder Alfred Emwinyomweanru, 98, who is in an acting capacity, moreso, he claimed that he would be crowned by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II after three years of last Odionwere demise.

According to him, the respondent, Akewe is the third in command who was suspended over an alleged abominable crime committed in the community.

Osagiede, who was present before the committee with the acting Odionwere (Alfred Emwinyomweanru) said he had reported the matter before the Oba of Benin palace and he was asked to address the issue hence his petition.

He said Evboro community has 10 elders presiding over the activities in the community, yet the Respondent single-handedly sold the land to NMA cooperative.

Consequently, the chairman of the committee, Justice Alero Edodo-Eruaga directed the police to do the needful to ensure the respondent appears before the committee in the next adjourned date of Sept 21, 2023.

Earlier, the police prosecution, SP Charles Akhueche told the committee that the respondent, Akewe was absent because of his court case at state High Court in Okada.

