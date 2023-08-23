Reps begin probe of ‘unremitted’ housing funds

The House of Representatives has begun investigation into the alleged non-remittance of contributions into the National Housing Fund (NHF). This is just as the Speaker, Tajudeen…

The House of Representatives has begun investigation into the alleged non-remittance of contributions into the National Housing Fund (NHF).

This is just as the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, said the 10th House would review the National Housing Fund (NHF) Act to make it meet the current realities in the sector in order to provide affordable housing for Nigerians.

The Speaker said this on Wednesday while declaring open the Adhoc Committe investigating the alleged non-remittance of the NHF and the utilisation of the funds from 2011 till date.

Abbas, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, said the NHF represents a commitment to addressing one of the most fundamental needs of the citizens, which is affordable housing.

He however said that the NHF Act of 1992 which established the scheme was already obsolete and needed a review to be in tandem with the current realities in order to meet the housing needs of the citizens.

He said to achieve the objective of providing affordable housing for Nigerians through the NHF scheme, there was a need for the fund to be managed transparently and efficiently, hence, the investigation into alleged non remittances and mismanagement of the funds contributed by Nigerians.

“The allegations of non-remittance are grievous, and we must uncover the truth, in order to hold those responsible accountable, and safeguard the interests of those who have diligently contributed to this Fund.

“As the investigative hearing commences, let us be guided by principles of fairness, equity, and diligence. Our mission is not only to uncover any irregularities but also to propose solutions that will strengthen the NHF and ensure it serves its intended purpose, while also preventing a reoccurrence of these issues,” he said.

He charged members of the committee to thorough and diligent in their assignment to ensure they uncover the truth.

On his part, the Chairman of the Adhoc Committe, Bagos Musa Dachung (Plateau, PDP) said the committee would leave no stone unturned in unravelling the truth behind the allegations of non remittance and the utilisation of the funds.

He assured that the committee would be fair and transparent in the discharge of the assignment, urging all stakeholders to cooperate with the panel.

