9 perm secs, 6 DGs resign from Sokoto civil service

There is mass withdrawal from service by senior civil servants in Sokoto State after the governorship election which was won by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Our reporter gathered that nine permanent secretaries and six directors general have so far resigned from service.

Among those that have withdrawn their services are the younger brother of former governor of the state, Abdullahi Bafarawa, and allies of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal: Abubakar Sadiq Malami and Lawali Shehu Tambuwal.

While Bafarawa resigned as a permanent secretary, Malami and Lawali were both directors general before their retirement.

Daily Trust learnt that some of them had two years to retire while others had close to five years to attain retirement.

When contacted, Bafarawa and Malami who confirmed their resignations did not give reasons.

Another retired director general, Umar Salah, explained that his retirement had nothing to do with politics but was “purely a personal decision.”

A senior civil servant who craved anonymity said the majority of the retirees were either supporters of the PDP or friends of the governor.

The Head of Service in the state, Abubakar Muhammed, confirmed the development.

“They were not asked to leave. They did that of their own volition. Left to me, they should remain in the service because of their experience and knowledge of the service.

“We need them to stay and continue grooming the younger ones. But they made their decision and we cannot force them to reverse it,” he said.