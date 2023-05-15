Recruitment: FG issues fresh directives to NSCDC, Immigration job applicants

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has directed candidates who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)…

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has directed candidates who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to visit the Board’s portal to check their application status.

In a statement on Monday by the Board, candidates who are successful are asked to print their invitation letter.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to notify candidates who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to visit the Board’s portal at cdcfib.career to check if they were successful and proceed to print their invitation letter,” the statement said in part.

A Computer-Based Test (CBT) has been scheduled to hold on Thursday 18th May 2023 across all States and applicants are mandated to be at their respective designated centres on or before 6:30am for accreditation.

Applicants are also directed to go to their centres with originals and photocopies of either a National Identification Slip (NIN Slip), International Passport, Voter’s Card or Drivers’ License.

Applicants are also to ensure that they follow strictly the information contained in their invitation letters.