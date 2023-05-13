9 killed, houses burnt in fresh Zangon Kataf attack

Nine persons were killed and many houses, including a church, were burnt down in a fresh attack by gunmen on two communities of Runji and…

Nine persons were killed and many houses, including a church, were burnt down in a fresh attack by gunmen on two communities of Runji and Warkan in Atyap chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that the attackers, who stormed the area Thursday night, started shooting sporadically and setting fire on houses.

A resident told our correspondent that the attackers stormed the communities in their numbers and successfully operated without the intervention of the security personnel.

No statement has been issued by the Kaduna State Government on the development, and efforts to get reaction from the state’s police public relations officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, proved abortive as he did not respond to call at the time of filing this report.