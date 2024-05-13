✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

8 remanded over cultism, damage to police vehicle

  A magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ordered the remand of eight suspected cultists arrested in the Ekiti State University (EKSU) over…

Prison
File photo of a custodial centre

 

A magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ordered the remand of eight suspected cultists arrested in the Ekiti State University (EKSU) over alleged membership of a secret cult group, Buccaneers (Alora Sea Lords), and willful damage of a police Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendants: Bamiduro Olawale (24), Olatunde David (22), Onifade Akinsola (23), Olabode Omoboyoma (21), Adeleke Quoyum (23), Andrew Ochuko (23), Adelakun Omoniyi (24) and Ogunjobi Daniel (26), damaged the APC on May 7, at about 6pm.

One of the counsel to the defendants, Barrister Sunday Ochayi, prayed the court to order their remand at the Rapid Respnse Squad Facility (RRS) rather than in a correctional centre, saying they had denied the allegations, noting that they were leaders of tomorrow.

The Magistrate, A. O.  Owoleso, ruled that all the defendants be remanded at the correctional custody in Ado-Ekiti and adjourned the case to May 16.

 

