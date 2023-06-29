8 Nigerian gymnasts off to World Club Championship in Malta

A total of eight Nigerian gymnasts are expected to feature in a World Club Gymnastics Championship billed for Malta in July. Tony Asuquo, the coach…

A total of eight Nigerian gymnasts are expected to feature in a World Club Gymnastics Championship billed for Malta in July.

Tony Asuquo, the coach and founder of Tony International Gymnastics (TIG) Club, disclosed this in an interview on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the tournament would help assess the gymnasts’ level of training.

“The gymnasts, who are members of the club and are between the ages of six and 11, are expected to feature in artistic gymnastics at the event beginning from July 6 to 18.

“The tournament will expose the kids to better opportunities as well as compete against talents from various countries.

“This will be a good opportunity for the kids and it will help us as coaches assess the level of training the gymnasts have had and areas where we need to improve on.

“We have had a series of training to prepare the kids for the event and I am hopeful that we will come back home with medals.

“Our visas are ready. We will be traveling with eight gymnasts, two coaches and six parents,” he said.

The gymnasts are Francisca Okpanku, Chinelle Okpanku, Shemilore Adeoye, Marononi Angela, Mmesoma Okafor, Chimamanda Okafor, Adela Adedeji and Anana Adedeji.

