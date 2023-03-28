781 electoral offenders nabbed — Police

The Nigeria Police Force says it is ready to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission to prosecute electoral offenders arrested across the country during…

The Nigeria Police Force says it is ready to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission to prosecute electoral offenders arrested across the country during the last general elections.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, stated this at the Force Headquarters in Abuja yesterday during a meeting with senior officers.

He said the number of electoral offenders grew to 781 from 203 in the last governorship and state assembly elections.

He charged all the senior officers to submit different case files centrally at the electoral offences desk, Office of the IGP at Force Headquarters, Abuja, for coordinated processing to the INEC’s legal section.

He also charged the strategic police managers to re-adjust their strategies and operations, saying they must ensure stable post-election security and that they must refocus on policing attention to routine law enforcement duties.

“I admonish all political actors and their supporters to submit to democratic norms, peaceful means and legal procedures in advancing their interests as the police and other security agencies shall not tolerate the resort to incitement or any act designed to threaten our national security,” he added.