7 Unijos students abducted by gunmen

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have abducted seven students of the University of Jos. DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in…

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have abducted seven students of the University of Jos.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in Plateau State, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

According to Alabo, the students were abducted on Monday night at their hostel located outside the campus.

He explained that the students were whisked away while reading for their second-semester examinations that commenced on Tuesday.

”It is true that seven students of the University of Jos were abducted by some criminal elements.

”They were picked up on Monday at about 8:30pm at their hostel, along Bauchi ring road in Jos North Local Government Area.

”The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, has deployed armed police personnel to arrest the kidnappers and ensure the safe release of the abducted students.

”Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), and other security agencies have also deployed their personnel for search and rescue operations,” he said.

Alabo advised students and residents of the area to be calm, insisting that security agencies were working assiduously toward ensuring the safe return of the abducted students. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...