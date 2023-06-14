How Pastor who rescued stranded Nigerians laid curses on them for ‘exposing him’

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries, Rivers State, is currently in the news over what could ordinarily pass for kindness bringing…

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries, Rivers State, is currently in the news over what could ordinarily pass for kindness bringing unintended consequences.

The pastor had offered to assist two young men who lost their jobs as security guards at an outlet of Chicken Republic, a food company.

Trouble started for the young men after a video clip where they were dancing to ‘Dorime’, a Hip Hop song, while on duty, surfaced online.

The footage had triggered arguments on social media, with Nigerian users expressing mixed reactions.

But the clergyman sponsored them to study at Cyprus, an act which fetched him praises.

In a Facebook post last year, the pastor released some pictures of the lads, popularly known as Happie Boys on social media and captioned it, “Happie boys go to school in African style in their university at Cyprus. NA GOD…..”

But few days ago, the former security guards took to social media to say they had been abandoned.

In an Instagram post, they stated that they were only put in school for 6 months before being forced to drop out because of lack of funds.

Happie Boys shared the chats they with Apostle Chinyere, requesting money from him but he said he was broke.

]“We want to use this medium to thank each and every one of you out there more especially my fans, family & @papa.opm who helped us fly abroad to school which we are so grateful!! After GOD used @gossipmilltv to show the world our inbuilt talent from GOD & we’re forever grateful to GOD for looking after us, sustaining and providing for us for the past 8 months which the scholarship lasted for only 6 months and us who didn’t come from rich homes dropped out from school because is very hard for anyone to get a job here in Cyprus! Ask @ogenecyprus .. Living in the country became so expensive but GOD in heaven is seeing his children through!! “Let Love Lead”🙏🏻🥀 Who no go no know! #happinessisfree #freeshallipopi”

The post had obviously embarrassed the pastor who expressed displeasure in a conversation which the guards later leaked online.

He said the money used in sponsoring them was from members’ tithes and offerings, however, they had decided to pay him back with evil.

In annoyance, he said, “I place the curse from the pain in my heart, that doing good becomes evil. You didn’t pay one Naira, it is from offerings and tithe dropped on the altar, what other pastors used in buying private jets, I said let me use it to help you and now I did you good from my heart and you used evil to pay me.

“You will remain poor forever, you will never achieve anything in life, irrespective of where you are, you will suffer poverty if there are clothes I bought for you, you sell those clothes to feed, you will become so wretched.”

The audio generated mixed reactions. While some persons accused the former guards of exposing the pastor to ridicule, others criticised Apostle Chineyere for laying curses on students he could father.

But reacting, in another Instagram post, Happie Boys said their critics would not understand what they went through, dismissing the scholarship programme as a ruse.

‘’Those making negative comments can never understand what we have seen. You contınue to send people on scholarshıps, Show the World the proof of those that have graduated from the scholarshıp and are doıng well for themselves, nobody can use Our stars to rıde prıvate jet and expect us to remaın quıet.

“You reason wıth your braın and stop beıng negatıve. Where ıs the transformer boy sponsored to Cyprus too. He has returned to Nıgerıa after he almost dıed here and hıs Mother went to a Prayer House where they told them to return the boy. Things Dey happen, WHO NO KNOW NO KNOW,” they wrote.

In his response, Apostle Chinyere said he could no longer fund their scholarship due to forex crisis that led to increased dollar rate.

In a Facebook post, he said the financial burden became too much for him with over 4,000 individuals on his scholarship programme.

The clergyman clarified he had given affected beneficiaries, including Happie Boys, the option of continuing their studies at any university in Nigeria or Benin Republic.

“We all know the story of happy boys and how I intervened by sending them to Cyprus for studies.

“I felt at their age what they need is education not to work as security. Because of the Dollar rate, which became a heavy financial burden on me in paying school fees for over 4,000 persons on my scholarship programme, I stopped funding to Wait and see if the dollar will come down.

“I also communicated to every parents and gave them options either to return to Nigeria and continue their studies or Benin Republic. Now Because of God and as a father I have decided to forgive Happie boys on whatever thing they Posted against me and the church.

“On this note, I have decided to restore their scholarship to continue in any university in Nigeria or University in Benin Republic. I have instructed the matron who I employed to take care of them to arrange their ticket to return to Nigeria,” he wrote.

