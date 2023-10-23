7 killed in Osun car crash

Seven people have been killed in a car crash on Osogbo-Gbongan road in Osun State. City & Crime reports that the accident which involved…

Seven people have been killed in a car crash on Osogbo-Gbongan road in Osun State.

City & Crime reports that the accident which involved a Nissan Sharon with registration number WWD574AE occurred about 20km to Sasa Bridge in Ogidi village.

Out of the 10 passengers, three men, three women and four boys; a man, three women and three boys were killed, while men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) arrived the scene and rushed the three victims who survived the crash to the hospital and deposited the remains of those that died in the morgue at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

The spokesperson of FRSC in the state, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, said the accident was as a result of speed violation.

