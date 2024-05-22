✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

7-day-old baby, mother abducted in Kaduna

    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Bandits have reportedly abducted a woman and her one-week-old child while returning from Jere market to Dodon-Daji village in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

Four other women and their driver were also abducted.

City & Crime reports that Dogon-Daji village is one kilometre away from Kagarko town. 

A resident of Kagarko, Suleiman Musa, who confirmed the incident to our reporter through telephone on Monday, said the incident happened around 9:12pm.

He said the women went to sell farm produce at Jere market ane were returning in a Golf car when the bandits emerged from the bush and opened fire on the tyres of the car. 

He said, “The bandits suddenly came out from the bush and shot the tyres of the car, which forced the driver to stop and they whisked away the women and the driver into the bush.” 

According to him, the family of the abducted victims established contact with the abductors on Friday and they were demanding N25 million ransom.

The Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, SP Hassan Mansur, is yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filling the report.

 

