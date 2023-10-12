7.6 million girls in Nigeria deprived of education — UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that 7.6 million girls in Nigeria, many from the northern regions, remain deprived of education. UNICEF Nigeria…

UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Ms Cristian Munduate made this known in Kano while commemorating the International Day of the Girl 2023 at the Government House with the theme: “Our time is now – our rights, our future.”

She said, “While the accomplishments of girls give hope, the bigger picture brings forth an alarming reality as 7.6 million girls in Nigeria, many from the northern regions, remain deprived of these very opportunities.

“Nigeria, alarmingly, accounts for 15% of out-of-school children worldwide. Yet, only a mere 9% of the poorest girls have the chance to attend secondary school. This is not just a statistic, it’s a wake-up call. However, amidst these challenges, we find glimmers of hope.”

She added that while Kano is currently ranked second in the number of out-of-school girls in Nigeria, revealing a harsh disparity in the access to education, today, more than ever, there is a need to emphasise the transformative power of education, a tool that not only creates opportunities but actively breaks cycles of poverty.

Munduate further pointed out that the sparkle witnessed by students in the event, is a testament to the boundless potential that lies within every girl child as their capabilities illustrate the outcomes that are possible when a girl is empowered.

Earlier at a panel of discussion, the students spoke on various issues including the challenges of insecurity as a major barrier to girl-child education and the need for girls to participate in many sectors of human endeavour while charting ways possible to tackle the situation.

