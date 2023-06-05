6,737 entries received in 8 years for Maltina Teachers’ contest

The 2023 edition of the Maltina Teacher Of The Year (MTOTY) has kicked off with no fewer than 6,737 applicants so far. At a…

The 2023 edition of the Maltina Teacher Of The Year (MTOTY) has kicked off with no fewer than 6,737 applicants so far.

At a press conference in Lagos, the Company Secretary and Legal Director of Nigerian Breweries, Uaboi Agbebaku, who noted that entries and registration for the competition had commenced immediately, said the competition which commenced in 2015 under the auspices of the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, was an annual event aimed at promoting quality education.

He explained that the programme had rewarded over 200 outstanding teachers since inception while improving the learning outcomes of their pupils.

The programme is being supported by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and All Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS).

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...