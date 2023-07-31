62-year-old man, others picked for cocaine, hemp

Similarly, 62-year-old Boniface Ogwurlobi and Chimezie Onyenjuru were arrested in Uli town in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, with 49.415kg of hemp, 127.7g of methamphetamine…

Similarly, 62-year-old Boniface Ogwurlobi and Chimezie Onyenjuru were arrested in Uli town in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, with 49.415kg of hemp, 127.7g of methamphetamine and 15g of cocaine during a raid operation on Friday, July 28.

Babafemi further said that soldiers of 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army (NA) transferred three suspects: Olasande Olutosin, Oleh Chiagozie and Obamuro Baiyeri, arrested with 2,608.3kg hemp and the truck conveying the substance to the Lagos State Command of NDLEA on Tuesday, July 25.

In Ogun State, operatives on Thursday, July 26, uncovered another skuchies factory in Sagamu where a suspect, Femi Isiaka, was arrested and 37kg hemp, 195 pills of tramadol, 5,000 tablets of Diazepam, 216 tablets of Rohypnol 216, 204 litres of skuchies, four fridges, four gas cylinders and one industrial cooker were recovered.

