6 years after, residents organise prayer for late Dan Masanin Kano

Residents of Kano and other parts of the North have organised a memorial prayer session to commemorate late Dan Masanin Kano, Alhaji Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule who died six years ago.

The late Dan Masani died at the age of 88 on 3rd July, 2017.

The prayer session, which took place at the residence of the deceased in Kano on Monday, reminisced the past days of the late Dan Masani and his contribution to the development of the North and the country at large.

Speaking during the session, a lecturer and historian, Dr. Aliyu Muri described the late Maitama Sule as pride to the North whose pattern of life should be emulated by the present leaders of the country for rapid development.

He said the entire Northern Nigeria will forever remember him as he had served the nation with dedication and trust, describing him as a true nationalist worth remembering every day.

“Late Dan Masanin Kano is no doubt a symbol of trust whose personality remained very significant in the development of Nigeria. He was and still is a pride for Nigeria. That is why he deserves to be remembered every blessed day so that his life will be emulated by our present leaders,” he said.

Also speaking, Rabe Isa Kambarawa from Katsina State, who wrote two books on the life and time of the late Dan Masani said the youth have a lot to do in their life to reach the status of Dan Masani, adding that he wrote the books to serve as guidance and lessons to the present youths and their leaders.

“The two books are; The Politics of Yusuf Maitama Sule and Quotes To Remember: An Oratory Profile of Yusuf Maitama Sule. The first is about roles played in politics so that people will emulate his startling leadership style and the second is about his several speeches of wisdom so that they can be documented and also inspire Nigerians.”

Speaking on behalf of the late Dan Masani’s family, the present Dan Masanin Kano, Abdullahi Yusuf Maitama Sule appreciated the participants for the gesture, adding that their late father considered everyone as his own.

Represented by his aide, Muhammad Sani Adamu, he urged people to pray for their late father to have a better place in the hereafter.

