✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

6 pregnant women, others rescued from Abia baby factory

Six pregnant women, seven young girls, one breastfeeding mother and two minors were recently rescued from a baby factory in Umunkwa village, Umuahia North LGA…

Some of the orphans
Some of the orphans
    By Rosemary Etim Bassey

Six pregnant women, seven young girls, one breastfeeding mother and two minors were recently rescued from a baby factory in Umunkwa village, Umuahia North LGA of Abia State.

City & Crime learnt that they were rescued by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). 

The factory’s owner, one Chinyere Nkwocha (63), was also apprehended in the operation.

Our correspondent reports that the victims and the factory owner were later handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The Director-General of the Agency,  Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi,  raised concerns over the surge in the buying and selling of babies as well as the emergence of baby factories nationwide.

In a statement, the DG said, “In recent times, there have been alarming reports and public outcry regarding the sale of babies and the existence of facilities specialising in trapping young girls, recruiting men to impregnate them, and subsequently selling the babies after delivery. 

“These factories operate clandestinely, preying on the desperation and vulnerability of unsuspecting victims, often luring them with promises of financial gain or false assurances of care and support.’’

Prof. Fatima commended the DSS for the operation and urged vigilance among parents. 

She emphasised community collaboration with law enforcement, urging prompt reporting of trafficking cases to NAPTIP via its toll-free numbers. 

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories