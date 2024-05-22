6 pregnant women, others rescued from Abia baby factory

Six pregnant women, seven young girls, one breastfeeding mother and two minors were recently rescued from a baby factory in Umunkwa village, Umuahia North LGA…

City & Crime learnt that they were rescued by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The factory’s owner, one Chinyere Nkwocha (63), was also apprehended in the operation.

Our correspondent reports that the victims and the factory owner were later handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The Director-General of the Agency, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, raised concerns over the surge in the buying and selling of babies as well as the emergence of baby factories nationwide.

In a statement, the DG said, “In recent times, there have been alarming reports and public outcry regarding the sale of babies and the existence of facilities specialising in trapping young girls, recruiting men to impregnate them, and subsequently selling the babies after delivery.

“These factories operate clandestinely, preying on the desperation and vulnerability of unsuspecting victims, often luring them with promises of financial gain or false assurances of care and support.’’

Prof. Fatima commended the DSS for the operation and urged vigilance among parents.

She emphasised community collaboration with law enforcement, urging prompt reporting of trafficking cases to NAPTIP via its toll-free numbers.