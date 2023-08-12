6 die, 10 injured as Zaria Central Mosque collapses on worshippers

Six people died and over 10 others were injured when a section of the Zaria Central Mosque collapsed on Friday. Witnesses said four people died…

Six people died and over 10 others were injured when a section of the Zaria Central Mosque collapsed on Friday.

Witnesses said four people died on the spot while two others who were rushed to the hospital died yesterday, bringing the casualty to six.

Speaking to Daily Trust Saturday on his sick bed, one of the victims of the incident, Mallam Ibrahim Mohammed, explained that most of the people that sustained injuries was as a result of stampede and not the building collapse.

He said, “I was pushed to the ground and lots of people matched me which resulted in all the injuries I sustained.”

Sani Salisu, a routine worshipper in the mosque, said one of the pillars in the mosque had been leaking for almost five days following torrential rainfall.

Zaria central mosque collapses on worshipers

Why ECOWAS must avoid military option against Niger

Confirming the incident, the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, said the victims were observing the Asr prayer around 4pm when the incident occurred.

“We had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque yesterday and were planning to deploy a team of civil engineers to effect repairs when this unfortunate incident happened,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the deceased, the emir directed that people should pray outside the mosque pending the repairs.

He directed that the funeral prayer of all that died in the incident would be observed yesterday by 8:30pm at his palace.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...