56-year-old ex-boxer punches wife to coma over TV remote control

A former lightweight boxer, Moses Olapade (56), has been arrested by the police for allegedly beating his wife to a coma in Akure, Ondo State.

City & Crime gathered that the incident happened at No 9, Odamo Street, Oke-Aro community in Akure South LGA.

Olapade, who is now a truck driver, was said to have punched his wife, Atinuke, after he returned home from a journey.

The suspect, an ex-Lagos State boxer, was said to have asked his 44-year-old wife, Atinuke, to hand over the TV remote control to him, but that she declined.

Mr Olapade, who plies the Northern part of the country and returns every fortnight, descended on his wife with several punches to her face.

It took the intervention of neighbours to rescue the wife from her husband after the children ran out screaming for help.

One of the neighbours, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said they had to bust into the house to rescue the woman.

He said, “We met her on the floor lying unconscious and we had to rush her to the nearest hospital.”

The police spokesman in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the suspect was in their custody.