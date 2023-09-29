50th AGM: Learn Africa Shareholders approve N192.8m dividend payment

A total dividend of N192,862,500 at 25 kobo per 50kobo ordinary share has been approved by shareholders of Learn Africa at the 50th Annual General…

A total dividend of N192,862,500 at 25 kobo per 50kobo ordinary share has been approved by shareholders of Learn Africa at the 50th Annual General Meeting of the publishing firm in Lagos.

The learning resource business, formerly known as Longman Nigeria Plc., said the dividend would be paid to all shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on September 8.

While speaking with journalists during the AGM, the Managing Director, Mr Hassan Bala, who pledged that the company will continue to serve its stakeholders, said it will launch a digital learning application for students to provide easy access to all its educational materials.

He also noted that the organisation has been working with the World Bank, the government and other agencies to promote literacy, stressing that it has distributed books worth N200 million to over 15 states for library support, through its CSR initiative, LearnAfrica Development Foundation.

