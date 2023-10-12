50 terrorists killed, 114 apprehended in one week – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops have killed 50 terrorists and apprehended 114 others within a week in various operations across North-East, North- Central and North-West.…

The Defence Headquarters says troops have killed 50 terrorists and apprehended 114 others within a week in various operations across North-East, North- Central and North-West.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces, on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also rescued 49 kidnapped hostages within the week.

He said troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East had sustained onslaught against Boko Haram and Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, leading to the surrender of some of their fighters in Borno and Yobe.

Buba said the troops also recovered 17 AK47 rifles, one AK47 rifle loaded with 21 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one hand grenade, 137 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and four mobile phones.

According to him, the troops also neutralised 12 terrorists, arrested 26 and rescued six kidnapped hostages in the region.

He added that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air interdiction around Damboa-Maiduguri and Gwoza-Madagali areas, during which some terrorists were sighted and killed with rockets.

Buba said troops of Operation Safe Haven in North Central had while on fighting patrol, arrested suspected kidnappers in Kanam and Sanga Local Government Areas of Plateau and Kaduna states within the period.

He said one AK47 rifle, four pistols, a Dane gun, 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and two mobile phones were recovered while two terrorists were eliminated, 12 apprehended and three kidnapped hostages rescued.

The defence spokesman added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also conducted raids and arrested suspected terrorists in the Takum Local Government Area of Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

Buba further said that the troops had apprehended 26 suspected criminals and illegal oil bunkerers in Gwagwalada and Abuja Municipal Councils of the FCT within the week under review.

“Overall, troops neutralised four terrorists, arrested 28 terrorists and rescued one kidnapped hostage,” he added.

In the North West, Buba said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had conducted fighting patrol and neutralised terrorists in Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara.

He added that nine terrorists were killed, 12 arrested, and 25 kidnapped victims rescued.

Buba further said that 10 AK47 rifles, one locally fabricated gun, 155 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one magazine and one vehicle were recovered from the criminals.

The defence spokesman said an air interdiction by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji on the enclave of a terrorist, Kamilu Buzaru, in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, succeeded in neutralising several of the terrorists.

“It was acquired and attacked with rockets, neutralizing several terrorists and destroying their logistics,” he added. (NAN)

