5 miners feared killed in Kaduna

Five local miners were feared dead after bandits attacked a mining site at Hayin Udawa town in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon when the bandits attacked the victims working on the site.

A community leader in the town who simply identified himself as Muhammadu Umaru confirmed the attack.

Details of what actually happened were sketchy but the victims were from Udawa village according to local sources.

“Five of our local miners were killed yesterday (Wednesday) while working in the bush. They were all from Udawa town. They usually go into the bush for mining activities but there were others who sustained gunshots,” he said.

He said the scene of the attack was not far away from the site where bandits ambushed the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), killing seven as well as six miners a few weeks ago.

Calls to the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige remained unanswered.