Troops neutralise 84 terrorists in NE/NW, rescue 122 victims in 2 weeks

Defence Headquarters says the military has in the last two weeks eliminated more than 84 terrorists and rescued 122 abducted victims in North East and North Western parts of Nigeria.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known at a bi-weekly news briefing on ongoing military operations in the country, on Thursday in Abuja.

In the North East zone, Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised a total of 42 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and apprehended 14 during the period.

He said that troops also rescued six abducted civilians while a total of 267 terrorists and family members, comprised of 22 adult males, 128 adult females and 117 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre.

Danmadami added that the troops had within the period, recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two locally fabricated guns, one FN rifle, one G3 rifle, three QJC guns, and two 60mm mortar bombs among others.

He said the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted a series of air interdiction operations at terrorist hideouts, enclaves and camps in Dogon Chuku in the fringes of Northern Tumbums.

He added that the air interdiction mission was also conducted at Arina Kasa in Southern Tumbums of the Lake Chad Basin, Chidike in the Mandara Mountains and Gezuwa area, all in Borno.

According to him, the battle damage assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised while their structures and logistics were destroyed in the air strikes.

In the North West, Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 42 terrorists, apprehended four and rescued 26 abducted civilians in several land and air operations within the period.

In North Central, Danmadami said the troops of Operation Safe Haven, Guards Brigades and Whirl Stroke with Civilians Joint Task Force, neutralised seven terrorists.

He also said that the troops apprehended 19 terrorists and two gun runners as well as rescued 36 kidnapped victims in different operations

Danmadami added that the troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, in the last two weeks destroyed 39 illegal oil refining sites in the South South zone.

He said the troops in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and other operations destroyed 48 cooking ovens, 103 storage tanks, 27 dugout pits and 33 wooden boats during the period.

He said the troops also recovered one tug boat, a barge, 3 pumping machines, three speed boats and 13 vehicles.

According to him, troops recovered 274,000 litres of crude oil, 71,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, and 15 Ak47 rifles, while 40 suspected economic saboteurs were arrested.

In South East, the defence spokesman said the military and other security agencies had sustained the offensive against the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals in the zone.

He said the troops had neutralised six terrorists, arrested 24 and rescued 16 abducted civilians.

According to him, several calibres of arms and ammunition including AK47 rifles, pump action rifles, IEDs and locally made explosive pipes among other items were also recovered.(NAN)