5 killed in Kogi auto crash

Five people were reportedly killed on Thursday in an accident that happened between Agbede and Agbadu villages, along Lokoja/Kabba road in Kogi State.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occured when two vehicles on high speed collided in an attempt by one of the drivers to overtake a truck.

The Kogi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Samuel Oyedeji, confirmed the incident, saying that the two vehicles involved were a Ford Galaxy space wagon and a Mazda car.

He added that eight persons were involved in the accident, five dead and three sustained serious injuries in the process.

“A Ford Galaxy space wagon and Mazda car collided, 8 persons involved, 5 dead, 3 injured. The two vehicles, heading in opposite directions were said to have collided when one was trying to overtake a truck,” he said.