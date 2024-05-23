✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

5 killed in Kogi auto crash

Five people were reportedly killed on Thursday in an accident that happened between Agbede and Agbadu villages, along Lokoja/Kabba road in Kogi State. Daily Trust…

Map of Kogi
    By Tijani Labaran

Five people were reportedly killed on Thursday in an accident that happened between Agbede and Agbadu villages, along Lokoja/Kabba road in Kogi State.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occured when two vehicles on high speed collided in an attempt by one of the drivers to overtake a truck.

The Kogi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Samuel Oyedeji, confirmed the incident, saying that the two vehicles involved were a Ford Galaxy space wagon and a Mazda car.

He added that eight persons were involved in the accident, five dead and three sustained serious injuries in the process.

“A Ford Galaxy space wagon and Mazda car collided, 8 persons involved, 5 dead, 3 injured. The two vehicles, heading in opposite directions were said to have collided when one was trying to overtake a truck,” he said.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories