5 die in Ogun, Kogi crashes

At least three persons died on Sunday while three others injured in a multiple accident at Ifo market on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The accident involved a red Mack truck marked T-7827 LA, white Nissan pick-up GEN 256 XA and yellow Tricycle with registration number, JGB 724 WB.

The spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

Akinbiyi said the accident occurred around 4:49am.

According to him, 10 people were involved in the accident which comprised nine male and one female,

He said two male and one female got injured while three male died in the accident.

Akinbiyi said the injured victims had been rescued to a state hospital in Ifo for treatment, while remains of the deceased had already been deposited at the same hospital morgue.

Similarly, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi State Command, said a road accident has claimed the lives of two persons while 12 others were injured on Sunday in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lone crash involved a Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 persons, including the driver.

The Sector Commander in the state, Mr Stephen Dawulung, said that the incident occured around 3:30 a.m at Irepeni village along Zariagi-Okene road.

Dawulung explained that the crash was caused by speed and tyre burst that made the vehicle to summersault.

“The injured have already been conveyed to Kekere Hospital, Kabba Junction, Zariagi by our personnel who carried out the rescue operation.

“Already, the corpses of the dead passengers have been claimed by relations for burial,” he said.