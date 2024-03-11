5 die, 7 injured in Ondo auto crash

At least five passengers lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident, which occurred at the Akinfosile area on the Benin – Ore – Lagos…

At least five passengers lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident, which occurred at the Akinfosile area on the Benin – Ore – Lagos Expressway in Ondo State at the weekend.

Daily Trust gathered that the accident involved an 18-seater passenger bus with Reg No FKG 405 FX travelling to Lagos from Akure.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the driver of the articulated vehicle lost control of the wheels and somersaulted into the bush with seven others seriously injured in the fatal accident.

One of the witnesses who spoke under the condition of anonymity, revealed to our reporter that the victims were quickly evacuated by the combined efforts of the police and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“We counted five dead persons and five others who sustained serious degrees of injuries before they were quickly moved by the police and officers of the FRSC to the hospital,” in the accident,” she said.

Funmi Odunlami-Omisanya, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident explained that the vehicle somersaulted and entered the bush while traveling to Lagos.

She also confirmed that the police moved the injured victims to one of the nearest private hospitals in the area while those who died were moved to the mortuary of the same hospital.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the accident while efforts are on to contact the families of the passengers involved in the accident.”

Mrs Odulami-Omisanya, however, urged members of the public “To reach out to their relatives who left for Lagos from Akure this morning to check on them to ascertain their status.

“Those in doubt of the whereabouts of their families should reach out to the police at Igbotako Division through this phone no 07033285708 for more information.