NIPSS DG tasks citizens on behavioural change toward Nigeria

The Director General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof Ayo Omotayo, has tasked Nigerians to change their attitude towards the country.

He said any country that desires to grow must have what he described as a national focus, stating that every Nigerian must work towards ensuring that whatever they do is focused towards the growth and development of the country.

Omotayo spoke at a retreat organised by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for both the National Assembly and the State House of Assembly Service Commission in Abuja.

He said, “If we are going to have a better society, every individual in Nigeria must carry a personal responsibility and pursue a national focus.

“The president is not the government; the Senate President and the speaker are not the government. We must play our roles as individuals. If not, we will continue to blame ourselves. A nation works for anyone that plays his or her part. Everyone must think about the Nigeria we need.

“Have we reached that better society? In the case of Nigeria, the journey seems to be much longer. We have a sense of duty to turn the fortune of our country around.

“It is supposed to be a change moment for us to change our country by changing our attitude towards our country. Wherever you go, whatever you do, always remember that Nigeria is a democratic state.”

