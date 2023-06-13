47-year-old Bodinga emerges Sokoto Speaker

A 47-year-old lawmaker, Tukur Bala Bodinga, has emerged as the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly. Bala-Bodinga, who represents Bodinga North, was nominated…

A 47-year-old lawmaker, Tukur Bala Bodinga, has emerged as the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly.

Bala-Bodinga, who represents Bodinga North, was nominated by Bello Idris (Gwadabawa North/APC) and the nomination was seconded by Habibu Modachi (Isa/PDP) at plenary on Tuesday.

He was elected unopposed.

In his inaugural remarks, Bodinga assured his colleagues of work together with them in the interest of the state.

“We will ensure a state Assembly that will work closely with all the legislatures and staff of the Assembly,” he said.

He also his leadership will work to support the government achieve it desire objective and responsibilities towards citizens.

However, Kabiru Ibrahim (Kware/APC) was elected as the deputy speaker.

He was nominated by Aminu Almustaoha Gobir (Sabon Birni South/APC).

