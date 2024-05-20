✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Politics

Edo gov’ship: We’ll vote candidate with robust agric agenda – AFAN

The Edo State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has said members would only elect a candidate with sound agriculture policies and…

The Edo State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has said members would only elect a candidate with sound agriculture policies and programmes for the state.

The association also demanded a slot in the state executive committee from whoever wins the September 21 governorship election in the state, and especially the office of Commissioner for Agriculture.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Benin, the state capital, AFAN state chairman, Alhaji Bako Dogwo, said their manifestos must reflect what each candidate has for farmers and the agricultural sector in the state.

“I want to say categorically that candidates contesting the governorship election, who will not accommodate farmers in their plan or tell us what programmes they have for us in their manifesto, will not get farmers’ votes.

“The candidate supported by AFAN must be ready to appoint our member as Commissioner for Agriculture in the state,” he said.

Dogwo explained that the association is ready to support any candidate who is ready to work or partner with them irrespective of political party during and after the election.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories