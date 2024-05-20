Edo gov’ship: We’ll vote candidate with robust agric agenda – AFAN

The Edo State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has said members would only elect a candidate with sound agriculture policies and…

The Edo State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has said members would only elect a candidate with sound agriculture policies and programmes for the state.

The association also demanded a slot in the state executive committee from whoever wins the September 21 governorship election in the state, and especially the office of Commissioner for Agriculture.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Benin, the state capital, AFAN state chairman, Alhaji Bako Dogwo, said their manifestos must reflect what each candidate has for farmers and the agricultural sector in the state.

“I want to say categorically that candidates contesting the governorship election, who will not accommodate farmers in their plan or tell us what programmes they have for us in their manifesto, will not get farmers’ votes.

“The candidate supported by AFAN must be ready to appoint our member as Commissioner for Agriculture in the state,” he said.

Dogwo explained that the association is ready to support any candidate who is ready to work or partner with them irrespective of political party during and after the election.