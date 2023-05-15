Mimiko tasks Tinubu on power devolution, state police, others

A former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has charged the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on devolution of power and state police. He spoke on…

A former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has charged the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on devolution of power and state police.

He spoke on ‘Good Governance and Accountability: Setting the Agenda for Nigeria’s Incoming Administration’, at the second Change and Development Forum of the Dare Adeboye Foundation in the memory of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Mimiko also said that “the greatest accountability challenge before the incoming administration is uniting this country. The process must start by being fair to its composite ethnic nationalities as practicable as possible.”

“Hitherto seemingly controversial areas for which consensus seems to have emerged, going by the manifesto of the main parties, should be ramped up for action immediately.

“The most important of these issues are state policing, devolution of resources, removal of subsidy on petroleum products, cashless economy, and catalysation of jobs economy-wide,” he said.

He said decentralising the police was imperative in view of the prevailing security challenges in the country.