4 robbery suspects arrested one month after operation in Ogun

Men of the Ogun police command have arrested four suspected members of a robbery syndicate terrorising Ota and its environs in Ado-Odo/Ota LGA of the state.

The suspects are Sherrif Kamoru, 28, Rabiu Seyidu, 37, Opeyemi Adebayo, 26 and Ajibola Fakolade, 21.

The police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Monday, said the suspects were arrested following a complaint at Sango divisional headquarters by one Adeleye Sunday.

He said the complainant reported that he was attacked by some armed hoodlums in the Joju area of Ota.

Oyeyemi quoted him to have said that the hoodlums took away his phones, inflicted injuries on him with machetes, and later transferred the sum of N600,000 from his account using bank apps on the phone.

He said following the report, the DPO Sango Ota division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, detailed his detectives to technically trace the suspects and bring them to justice.

“The detectives swung into action, and acting on credible intelligence, the hideout of the suspects was located and four of them were apprehended.

“Recovered from them are one cutlass, one Techno POP 2f belonging to the victim and a nose mask used by one of them during the operation,” he said.