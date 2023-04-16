4 killed in Yobe auto crash

No fewer than four people were killed while seven were hospitalised in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, after a car rammed into pedestrians. The incident,…

No fewer than four people were killed while seven were hospitalised in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, after a car rammed into pedestrians.

The incident, which happened on Friday night around 8.30 pm on Gashua Road involved a Mercedes wagon.

An eyewitness who doesn’t want to be mentioned said the driver of the car hit the victims while they were sitting on a table close to a shop.

According to him, the accident happened as a result of over speeding and when the driver approached the victims, he tried to negotiate but lost control of the car and hit them.

According to him, four people died while seven sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention in a hospital in Damaturu.

The state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has directed a full investigation of the accident. This was contained in a statement by the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mr Mamman Muhammad, on Saturday.