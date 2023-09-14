4 killed, 14 injured as Lagos-Katsina bound bus crashes

Four passengers were killed and 14 others injured when a Katsina-bound commercial bus from Lagos crashed in Aseni village in Abaji Area Council of the…

Four passengers were killed and 14 others injured when a Katsina-bound commercial bus from Lagos crashed in Aseni village in Abaji Area Council of the FCT on the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

A witness said the accident happened around 9am on Wednesday when the 18-seater bus somersaulted and crashed into a ditch.

He said men of the Gegu Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) came to the scene and evacuated the victims to the Abaji General Hospital.

City & Crime which visited the hospital observed some of the victims lying on the floor while some on stretchers being attended to by doctors.

The three corpses were inside the FRSC ambulance, while four among the injured were referred to the Ayaura Primary Healthcare Centre due to space at the general hospital.

An FRCS official, who preferred anonymity, attributed the accident to overspending.

