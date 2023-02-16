4.8m foreign pilgrims performed Umrah in current Islamic year

A total of 4.8 million foreign pilgrims have performed Umrah since the beginning of the current Islamic year which started at the end of July…

Of those pilgrims, 4,329,349 arrived by plane, 507,430 arrived via land ports, and 3,985 arrived through seaports.

A total of 1,351,731 pilgrims arrived in Madinah via the holy city’s Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport and visited the Prophet’s Mosque.

Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu also welcomed 11,132 Umrah pilgrims, the ministry said. (Arab News)