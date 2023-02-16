✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
4.8m foreign pilgrims performed Umrah in current Islamic year

Hajj and Umrah
    By Umrah

A total of 4.8 million foreign pilgrims have performed Umrah since the beginning of the current Islamic year which started at the end of July 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said.

Of those pilgrims, 4,329,349 arrived by plane, 507,430 arrived via land ports, and 3,985 arrived through seaports.

A total of 1,351,731 pilgrims arrived in Madinah via the holy city’s Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport and visited the Prophet’s Mosque.

Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu also welcomed 11,132 Umrah pilgrims, the ministry said. (Arab News)

 

