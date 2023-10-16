Condolences as ex-Senate President Lawan’s mother buried in Yobe

A former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on Sunday, laid his mother, Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim, to rest in Gashua, Bade Local…

A former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on Sunday, laid his mother, Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim, to rest in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Hajiya Ibrahim died on Saturday at her residence in Gashua town at the age of 86 leaving behind many children and grandchildren.

A burial ceremony was held for the deceased before her internment at the Gashua Central Cemetery.

The Islamic burial rites were performed by the Imam of the Gashua Central Mosque, Imam Ahmad Talba.

Constituents in their thousands from Senator Lawan’s Yobe North Senatorial District, and sympathisers from beyond thronged the venue of the funeral ceremony, which commenced at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Among the dignitaries present were the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, and the deputy governor of Yobe State, Idi Barde Gubana and the Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiroma Mashio.

Others in attendance included Emirs and traditional leaders, Senator Babangida Hussaini (APC – Jigawa North West), Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (APC – Borno Central), Hon. Usman Zannah, representing Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri Federal Constituency and serving commissioners with the Yobe State government.

In his condolence, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio expressed gratitude for the sacrifices and maternal tenacity provided by Hajiya Halima, which he said helped her son in attaining laurels in academia and Nigeria’s political space.

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, urged the former President of the Senate and all those she left behind to take solace in the fact that she lived a righteous life dedicated to the service of Allah and humanity.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said it was painful and devastating for one to lose his mother, especially at a time her wise counsel was highly needed, describing the deceased as a successful mother and a worthy example of womanhood going by the significant roles she played in her lifetime.

The deputy governor of Yobe State called on the former President of the Senate to take heart on the death of his mother.

He enjoined Dr. Ahmed and his other siblings to constantly remember their late mother in their prayers and offer Sadakatul Jariya on her behalf.

The Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, Ustas Babagana Mallan Kyari, offered prayers for Allah to grant her Jannat Firdaus and may he also grant members of her family the fortitude to bear the loss.

From Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu & Abdullateef Salau, Balarabe Alkassim, Abuja

