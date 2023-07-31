31 arrested in Lagos during night raid

Officials of the Lagos State Task Force at the weekend arrested 31 suspected miscreants in a midnight raid in criminal hideouts in the metropolis. The…

Officials of the Lagos State Task Force at the weekend arrested 31 suspected miscreants in a midnight raid in criminal hideouts in the metropolis.

The raid was part of a new strategy employed by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Idowu Owohunwa, tagged, “Operation Flush”.

Owohunwa, at an earlier meeting with area commanders and their DPOs, as well as heads of tactical units, held at the officers’ mess in GRA, Ikeja, gave a matching order for them to flush out criminal elements in the state.

The suspects were arrested at Oshodi, Ilupeju and Mushin while lurking in the dark around garages and bus stops, waiting for Lagosians to prey on.

The Chairman of the task force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said the raiding of black spots and criminal hideouts was an efficient policing strategy which had yielded positive results over the years.

He said, “We carry out these raids periodically to curb incidents of traffic robbery, pick pocketing and purse snatching which usually occur at late nights and early hours. We will carry out more raids and utilise other strategies to ensure that criminal elements have no comfort in the state.”

