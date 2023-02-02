30 kidnap victims rescued by troops in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters, Kaduna have rescued 30 kidnap victims along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road. Daily Trust gathered that bandits were kidnapping…

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters, Kaduna have rescued 30 kidnap victims along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

Daily Trust gathered that bandits were kidnapping commuters at Manini village along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road when the troops encountered them.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said the troops dislodged the bandits and rescued the victims.

He further disclosed that the troops recovered two motorcycles and immediately cleared the highway for the free flow of vehicular traffic.

He said the rescued victims were escorted to Udawa and Birnin Gwari to continue their journey.

According to the statement, “A fighting patrol from 1 Div on Thursday, 2nd February 2023 had a meeting engagement with armed bandits kidnapping commuters at Manini village along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road.

“The troops who were escorting the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major General Solomon Udonwa, who was on operational visits to Operation Whirl Punch Headquarters in Birnin Gwari, engaged the bandits and overpowered them forcing the criminal element to withdraw in disarray.

“The gallant troops rescued 30 kidnapped victims, recovered 2 motorcycles and immediately cleared the highway for free flow of vehicular traffic. The rescued victims were escorted to Udawa and Birnin Gwari to continue their journey.”