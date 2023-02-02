Top Nigerian Artistes that Achieved So Much In 2022

The year 2022 was an incredible one for Nigerian music. A number of talented artistes emerged and achieved remarkable success, both within Nigeria and abroad.…

The year 2022 was an incredible one for Nigerian music. A number of talented artistes emerged and achieved remarkable success, both within Nigeria and abroad. From chart-topping singles to groundbreaking albums, there were plenty of remarkable achievements that were made by Nigerian artists throughout the year.

In this blog post, we will be taking a look at the top Nigerian artistes that achieved so much in the year 2022. We will be looking at their accomplishments, the awards they won, and the influence they had on the music industry.

Rema

Rema has had a banner year in the Nigerian music industry. In 2022, the young artiste continued to release hits and rack up awards. His single “Calm down” was a huge success and propelled him to become one of the most sought-after acts in the country.

Rema has been able to break into the mainstream with his unique sound. He blends Afrobeat and hip-hop to create a genre that is all his own.

His style has earned fans from around the world who are eager to experience his new songs. Rema’s star power has not gone unnoticed by the music industry.

In addition to his music, Rema is active on social media and often posts inspiring messages to his fans. He has even been recognized by the United Nations for using his platform to spread awareness about global issues.

It is clear that Rema is an incredibly talented artist with a bright future ahead of him. He has made waves in the Nigerian music industry and is sure to continue making strides in the years to come.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy is one of Nigeria’s most popular musicians and he achieved a lot in the year 2022. He released several hit singles, including “ Last last” and “Common Person”, that peaked at number one on the Nigerian music charts. He also released his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, African Giant, which received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The album featured collaborations with a number of A-list artists including Future, Jorja Smith, and Damian Marley. The album was met with critical acclaim, and it debuted at the number one spot on Billboard’s World Albums chart. Additionally, Burna Boy received numerous awards for African Giant, including a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album.

Burna Boy also made headlines this year for his advocacy for human rights and social justice in Nigeria. He spoke out against police brutality in his native country and released a single entitled “20 Ten” to raise awareness of the issue.

The song was accompanied by a powerful video that highlighted the need for police reform in Nigeria.

Overall, Burna Boy had an incredibly successful year in 2022 and is likely to remain a staple in Nigerian music for years to come.

Wizkid

Wizkid is one of the top Nigerian artists that achieved a lot in the year 2022. Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer who rose to fame with his hit single “Holla at Your Boy” in 2010.

His unique sound and distinct style of afrobeat music have made him one of the most popular artists in Nigeria and beyond. In 2022, he released several hit songs such as Bad to Me, 2 Sugar etc.

Wizkid has solidified himself as one of the biggest names in Nigerian music and his success shows no sign of slowing down. He has become a force to be reckoned with on the international stage and his influence continues to grow.

He has had the pleasure of performing alongside other prominent African acts such as Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, and Rema. With such a large fan base, it is clear that Wizkid will continue to dominate the music scene in Nigeria and beyond for many years to come.

Tems

Tems is one of Nigeria’s most popular artists who has achieved a great deal in the year 2022. She burst onto the music scene in 2019, releasing her debut single “Try Me” which quickly gained traction and earned her massive recognition.

Since then, she has gone on to drop several other tracks, collaborating with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Her song “A king of majic” was one of the most successful releases of 2022, becoming a huge hit across Africa.

This year, Tems was nominated for the Headies Award in the category of Best Female Artiste of the Year. She also performed at the prestigious One Music Fest, where she delighted the audience with her amazing vocal talent.

She has been featured on numerous magazine covers, including Glam Africa, ThisDay Style, and Guardian Life.

Tems has continued to make waves in the Nigerian music scene. She just released a new EP titled “For Broken Ears” and it has already been garnering rave reviews. Her talent and dedication to her craft have made her one of the top Nigerian artists to watch out for in 2022.

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel is one of Nigeria’s most popular artists who has made a huge impact on the Nigerian music industry in the year 2022. He is one of the few artists who have consistently released chart-topping hits and has become a household name in the Nigerian music scene.

Kizz Daniel released his fifth studio album “King of Love” in June 2020.

It was highly successful, with several of its tracks topping the music charts and receiving critical acclaim from both fans and critics alike. In addition to this, the album received several awards such as “Best Alternative/Indie Album” at the 2021 SoundCity Music Video Awards.

2022 was one of the best years for King Daniel as he released several hit songs such as cough, Buga, etc.

In addition to this, he was able to perform one of his hit songs, Buga at the world cup opening ceremony for fans in 2022.

Conclusion

The above is a list of Nigerian artists who have achieved a lot in 2022, which came as a result of their huge success in musical careers.

Let’s know in the comment box, which of the above are your favorite artists, and the one you are happy with to have achieved so much in 2022